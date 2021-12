Equatorial Guinea announce AFCON squad

Juan Micha Obiang, coach of Equatorial Guinea unveiled his squad Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021.

A group of 28 players will take part in Nzalang Nacional 3rd appearance at Africa’s flagship tournament that kicks off on 9 January 2022.

The squad includes experienced players like goalkeeper Jesus Owono, Iban Salavador Edu and Emilio Nsue Lopez. The most notable absence is Pedro Obiang. The Sassuolo midfielder is away since last August due to myocarditis.

Equatorial Guinea is in Group E of the AFCON, Cameroon 2021 alongside Algeria, Sierra Leone and Côte d’Ivoire.

Equatorial Guinea List

Squad

Goalkeepers: Jesus Owono (Alaves B, Spain), Manuel Sapunga (Futuro Kings), Aitor Mbela Gil (Somozas, Spain), Mariano Mba (Deportivo Unidad)

Defenders: Carlos Akapo Martinez (Cadiz, Spain), Cosme Anvene (Deportivo Unidad), Miguel Angel Maye (Futuro Kings), Saul Basilio Coco (UD Las Palmas, Spain), Marvin Jose Anieboh (CP Cacereno, Spain), Luis Alberto Meseguer (CD Navalcanero, Spain), Luis Enrique Nsue (Cano Sport), Ruben Belima (Hercules, Spain), Esteban Fernandez Obiang (Antequera, Spain), Basilio Ndong (IK Start, Norway)

Midfielders: Javier Akapo Martinez (Ibiza, Spain), Federico Bikoro (Hercules, Spain), Santiago Bocari (Nantes B, France), Alejandro Alex Balboa (Alaves B, Spain), Dorian Hanza Junior (UP Langreo, Spain), Jose Dicombo (Monza, Italy), Pablo Ganet (Murcia, Spain), Jannick Buyla Sam (Gimnastic de Tarragona, Spain)

Forwards: Luis Miguel Nlavo (SC Braga B, Portugal), Juan Jose Oscar Siafa (Olimpacos Volou, Greece), Iban Salvador Edu (CF Fuenlabrada, Spain), Emilio Nsue Lopez (Unattached), Jose Antonio Miranda (Niki Volou, Greece), Pedro Oba Asu (Futuro Kings)