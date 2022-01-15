EPL: Wolves tackle Saints

Wolves vs. Southampton

Venue: Molineux

Kick Off: 4PM

Two teams in impressive form will lock horns in the Premier League this afternoon, as Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome Southampton to Molineux.

Wolves are currently eighth in the table, boasting 28 points from their 19 league matches this season, while Southampton occupy 11th spot, four points behind their opponents this weekend.

Wolves struggled for results in the early stages of the season but have been quietly picking up points for some time now, with Bruno Lage’s side currently eighth in the table, just three points behind seventh-placed Manchester United, so they could also be considered to be in the top-four race.

The 2017-18 Championship winners have picked up seven points from their last three league games, winning at Brighton & Hove Albion and Man United, in addition to sharing the points at home to Chelsea.

Wolves also progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday courtesy of a 3-0 success over Sheffield United, with Lage’s side set to face Norwich City in the next round at the start of February.

The home side have won their last two Premier League matches against Southampton, including a 1-0 success at St Mary’s earlier this season, with Raul Jimenez netting the only goal of the game.

Wolves finished a disappointing 13th in the Premier League last season, but Lage has made a big impression at the helm this season, and another victory on Saturday would boost their European hopes.

Southampton, meanwhile, will enter the contest off the back of a 4-1 victory over Brentford on Tuesday evening, which moved them up into 11th position in the Premier League table.

The Saints have had their issues this season but are now 13 points clear of the relegation zone and only four points behind eighth-placed Wolves, so Saturday’s contest is a huge fixture for both sides.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side are actually unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions, drawing with Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur in the league, in addition to beating West Ham and Brentford, while they were 3-2 winners over Swansea City in the FA Cup on January 8.

Southampton are entering a tough run of matches in the league, though, with their three after this one against Manchester City, Tottenham and Man United.

The Saints have found it difficult to show consistency on their travels this term, picking up just nine points from their 10 matches, but they did beat Wolves at Molineux in the FA Cup last season.

Wolves possible XI: Sa, Dendoncker, Coady, Kilman, Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Marcal, Podence, Jimenez, Trincao.

Southampton possible XI: Forster, Bednarek, Lyanco, Salisu, Tella, Diallo, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Perraud, Adams, Broja.