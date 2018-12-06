EPL: Wolves stun Chelsea

Goals from Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota in the space of four second half minutes cancelled out Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s opener and earned Wolves their biggest scalp since their promotion.

Wolverhampton Wanderers ended their six-match winless run in the Premier League with a 2-1 comeback victory over Chelsea at Molineux on Wednesday.

Goals from Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota in the space of four second half minutes cancelled out Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s opener and earned Wolves their biggest scalp since their promotion.

Chelsea have now lost two of the last three top-flight matches and host table-topping Manchester City on Saturday.

Maurizio Sarri rotated his squad for the second of three games inside six days, but Eden Hazard was retained in the starting lineup and he squandered a good early opening for the Blues when he shot tamely at Rui Patricio when in space at the back post.

The Chelsea goal on 18 minutes will be credited to Loftus-Cheek, whose shot was on target but heading comfortably into the gloves of Patricio before Connor Coady diverted it into the bottom corner with his head to gift the England midfielder a second in as many matches.

There would have been nothing fortunate about Willian’s free kick four minutes later had it gone in, with Patricio getting his fingertips to the ball to prevent it from dipping into the top corner.

Teenage midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White was impressive for the hosts on his first Premier League start and may have marked it with a goal on 38 minutes had Cesc Fabregas of all people made a vital block as the Wolves youngster ran onto a smart knockdown from Jimenez.

Ryan Bennett was required to make an equally important intervention at the other end moments later, when Hazard released Willian into the right channel.

The Brazilian advanced into the box and was preparing to pull the trigger when Bennett came out of nowhere to take it off his toes.