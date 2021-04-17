Wolves vs. Sheffield United

Venue: Molineux

Kick off: 8:15PM

Sheffield United travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers knowing that another defeat could confirm their relegation from the Premier League this evening.

The Blades are 18 points adrift and it will be mathematically impossible for them to escape the drop should they lose at Molineux and Newcastle United beat West Ham United.

It has been a disastrous campaign for the Yorkshire side, coming on the back of what was one of the most memorable seasons in their history last time out.

They may have improved slightly in the second half of the season to avoid the unwanted record low Premier League points tally, but they are going down with a whimper.

United, now under the management of Paul Heckingbottom after Chris Wilder departed last month, have lost their last four games in a row, conceding 12 and scoring just once.

The most recent of those defeats came at home to Arsenal on Sunday evening, with Alexandre Lacazette scoring twice either side of Gabriel Martinelli’s strike at Bramall Lane.

The Blades have been even worse on their travels, collecting just four points from a possible 45 and scoring only seven times.

This is a match that Wolves will clearly be targeting all three points from, then, as they look to record back-to-back wins in the league for just the third time this term.

That says an awful lot about just how inconsistent Nuno Espirito Santo’s men have been, with a bottom-half finish looking increasingly likely.

Wolves may have edged out Fulham 1-0 last time out through a late Adama Traore goal, but they are positioned 12th in the table and are seven points off 10th-placed Leeds United.

The win at Craven Cottage ended a five-game wait for three points, but at home they have lost back-to-back matches against Liverpool and West Ham.

Not since November 2018 have Wolves lost three league games in a row at Molineux, though, and they also have a good record against Saturday’s opponents.

Wolves have lost just one of their last 13 home games with United and are unbeaten in seven against them at Molineux, a run stretching back to October 2002.

Wolves possible XI: Patricio, Saiss, Coady, Kilman, Semedo, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Ait-Nouri; Podence, Traore, Willian Jose.

Sheffield United possible XI: Ramsdale, Ampadu, Egan, Stevens, Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Osborn, McGoldrick, Brewster.