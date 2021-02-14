Southampton vs. Wolves

Venue: St. Mary’s Stadium

Kick off: 1PM

Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers square off at St Mary’s this afternoon with just two points separating the teams in the Premier League standings.

The clubs are meeting for the second time in three days after the Saints prevailed in the FA Cup fifth round on Thursday night.

Southampton went into the cup tie with Wolves on the back of four successive defeats in all competitions, a run which included 12 goals being conceded at Manchester United and Newcastle United.

However, the Saints did not have to get out of first gear to end their recent dismal streak as goals from Danny Ings and Stuart Armstrong moved the Saints into the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Ralph Hasenhuttl was naturally delighted with the performance, one which puts his team in a positive mindset ahead of attempting to end their five-match losing streak in the Premier League.

While further progress in the FA Cup could become a priority in the future, Hasenhuttl will believe that a couple of victories will be enough to get Southampton back into the picture for the top seven.

Despite sitting an equal distance between the top six and the bottom three, there is a feeling that Wolves must start to focus on avoiding a relegation battle.

Although four points were collected from home fixtures against Arsenal and Leicester City, a lack of threat in attack is undermining any improvements made in defence.

Nuno Espirito Santo came in for criticism for resting a number of key players for Thursday’s meeting with the Saints, the idea being that they will be well rested for this league fixture.

Nevertheless, as well as overseeing a tame elimination from the FA Cup, Nuno’s side must take responsibility for gifting Southampton all of the momentum ahead of this contest.

Wolves have not scored against a team playing with 11 players for five-and-a-half fixtures, that goal being Vitinha’s 35-yard strike against non-league Chorley.

Southampton possible XI: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Bertrand, Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Minamino, Adams, Ings.

Wolves possible XI: Patricio, Dendoncker, Coady, Kilman, Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny, Traore, Willian Jose, Neto.