Wolves vs. Fulham

Venue: Molineux

Kick off: 2PM

Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome Fulham to Molineux this afternoon looking to bounce back from suffering three successive defeats in all competitions.

The Cottagers travel to the West Midlands having already suffered 3-0 defeats to Aston Villa and Brentford this week, piling the pressure on manager Scott Parker.

Nuno Espirito Santo has acknowledged that Wolves will attempt to move away form a counter-attacking style this season, instead placing more emphasis on being proactive with their play.

However, his squad are currently struggling to adapt to the switch in approach, netting just once and conceding seven times during their last three matches in all competitions.

The manner of their 4-0 defeat at West Ham United felt like an important moment for Nuno and his players, who must now find a way to respond positively when they are expected to challenge for the top six.

With Fulham, Leeds United, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace to come in succession, the fixture list is there for Wolves to get back on track throughout October.

That said, with tougher games theoretically to come later in the year, the stakes are naturally higher as they bid to move up the standings this weekend.

While the same can be said for Fulham, Parker will be placing emphasis on a considerable improvement in their performances before contemplating the need to keep in touch with their rivals.

An array of incomings, something which Parker was initially against, has destabilised what appeared to be a united squad when they won the Championship playoffs in August.

There can be no doubting that Fulham are aiming high in the transfer market, particularly when players such as Milan Skriniar are being linked with a move to Craven Cottage.

However, Parker will soon want to draw a line on speculation regarding fresh arrivals with Fulham already shipping at least three goals in four separate matches this season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible XI: Patricio, Boly, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Dendoncker, Neves, Marcal, Traore, Jimenez, Neto.

Fulham possible XI: Areola, Odoi, Hector, Ream, Bryan, Cairney, Zambo Anguissa, Kebano, Onomah, Cavaleiro, Mitrovic.