West Ham vs. Wolves

Venue: London Stadium

Kick off: 5:30PM

West Ham United face Wolverhampton Wanderers this evening looking for the win which may provide them with some breathing space above the Premier League relegation zone.

As for the visitors, they travel to the London Stadium knowing that maximum points are likely required if they want to keep pace with the teams above them who are chasing a Champions League spot.

Given their efforts in the Europa League, there is an argument that Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo will feel that his players can benefit from the enforced three-month break.

However, as well as reaching the last 16 in European football’s secondary competition, Wolves had also put together a five-match unbeaten streak in the Premier League.

Although three draws were recorded during that run, four clean sheets and a dramatic 3-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur have helped the West Midlands outfit into seventh position.

Resuming action with games against West Ham, Bournemouth and Aston Villa, all teams fighting for survival, will be regarded as an opportunity to move closer to the Champions League places.

Nevertheless, Wolves’ style of play is generally more suited to facing higher-class opposition, and Nuno’s side may need to be more proactive during their opening triple-header.

West Ham have suffered defeat in their last three encounters with Wolves, most recently in December when the home side prevailed by a 2-0 scoreline.

That said, David Moyes would have taken confidence from his team’s most recent performances, despite three of the last four outings ending in defeat.

West Ham gave good accounts of themselves against Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal respectively, while also earning a much-needed 3-1 win over Southampton.

Although the East Londoners only remain out of the relegation zone on goal difference, there will be belief within their ranks that points can be accumulated against Wolves, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea respectively.

Moyes will also hope that summer arrival Sebastien Haller can pick up where he left off before the break after ending an eight-match streak without finding the back of the net.

West Ham possible XI: Fabianski, Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Noble, Soucek, Bowen, Antonio, Haller.

Wolves possible XI: Patricio, Boly, Coady, Saiss, Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny, Traore, Jimenez, Jota.