EPL: Wolves face Red’s acid test

Wolves vs. Liverpool

Venue: Molineux

Kick off: 4PM

Facing a true test of their defensive mettle, Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome Liverpool to Molineux for this afternoon’s Premier League battle.

Bruno Lage’s side could not find a way past Burnley in midweek, whereas the Reds comfortably saw off Everton in the Merseyside derby.

In trademark Adama Traore fashion, the tricky winger did everything right apart from the finish on Wednesday evening, as Wolves were forced to settle for a point in their affair with Sean Dyche’s Burnley.

The Spanish winger saw his thunderbolt of an effort cannon back out off the crossbar, while Hwang Hee-chan also went close on the night, but Wolves were ultimately left frustrated as their momentum took yet another hit.

With only one victory to boast from their last four in the Premier League, the Lage revolution has lost a bit of momentum in recent weeks, but three consecutive clean sheets in the top flight is nothing to be sniffed at.

Wolves have also taken 10 points from their last four games at Molineux and have conceded just two goals in that stretch, but five strikes at the correct end of the pitch is the joint-worst tally in the league alongside Norwich City.

Rafael Benitez’s worst fears came true after just 20 minutes of his reunion with Liverpool at Goodison Park, as home fans already began to head for the exits after witnessing Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah’s smart finishes put Liverpool two goals to the good.

Demarai Gray’s strike before half time did threaten a sensational comeback, but Salah robbed Seamus Coleman to race away and give his side a two-goal cushion before Diogo Jota’s rifled effort from a tight angle capped off a dominant Reds display.

Shattering records for fun this season, Jurgen Klopp’s side scored at least two goals for the 18th game in a row across all competitions on Wednesday – surpassing the record first set by Sunderland back in 1927 – and they remain in third place in the table as a result.

It is now four victories on the bounce for Liverpool heading into Saturday’s contest, and they have not failed to score two goals away from home since being held to a 1-1 draw by Leeds United back in April, which certainly spells trouble for a resolute Wolves backline.

Liverpool prevailed 1-0 at Molineux last season in a game that was largely overshadowed by a concerning injury to Rui Patricio, and Klopp’s side have won all six league encounters with Wolves since the hosts’ return to the big time in 2018 – conceding just one goal in that time.

Wolves possible XI: Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Ait-Nouri, Traore, Jimenez, Hwang.

Liverpool possible XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Salah, Jota, Mane.