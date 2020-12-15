Wolves came from behind to check Chelsea’s title aspirations with Pedro Neto scoring an injury-time winner in a 2-1 victory.

After a drab first 45 minutes where only a Kurt Zouma header that rocketed back off the crossbar threatened either goal, Olivier Giroud put Chelsea ahead when his effort squeezed through Rui Patricio and was awarded by goal-line technology.

Although Frank Lampard has played down their title credentials, Chelsea were heading joint-top until Daniel Podence fired home a wonderful individual effort.

Wolves thought they had won a penalty on 81 minutes when Stuart Attwell felt Reece James tripped Neto inside the area but the referee reversed his decision after looking at the pitch-side monitor.

But Neto kept on driving Chelsea back and got his reward with one of the last kicks of the game as he fired a quality finish into the bottom corner.

The loss condemned Chelsea to their first back-to-back defeats in 2020 and leaves them three points off Liverpool and Tottenham having played a game more.