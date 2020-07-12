EPL: Wolves attack Everton

Wolves vs. Everton

Venue: Molineux

Kick off: 12PM

Wolverhampton Wanderers play host to Everton this afternoon realistically requiring all three points to retain their hold of sixth position in the Premier League table.

Meanwhile, despite registering eight points from five games since the resumption, the Toffees remain in the bottom half of the standings.

In the space of a week, Wolverhampton Wanderers have gone from a club who were challenging for a Champions League spot to a team who must now improve just to gain a place in the Europa League.

Two poor performances against Arsenal and Sheffield United have gifted the momentum to their nearest rivals in the race for the top six, while Espirito Nuno’s team selections and use of substitutions have started to frustrate supporters.

The Portuguese made just one alteration against the Blades on Wednesday night, a rare occurrence for any manager since the enforced break, and it subsequently contributed to his tiring side conceding a potentially-crucial 93rd minute winner.

Wolves have also barely laid a glove on either of their last two opponents, and it leaves Nuno’s close-knit group of players needing to produce a positive response this weekend.

While victory would see them stay in sixth place, a third successive defeat could result in Wolves dropping down to eighth position.

They go up against opponents in Everton who deservedly defeated them in the reverse fixture at Goodison Park, a result which had suggested that the teams were on contrasting trajectories.

However, after a season of upheaval at Goodison Park, most Toffees fans will feel that they are making progress under Carlo Ancelotti ahead of the next campaign.

Although they have recently failed to defeat Tottenham Hotspur or Southampton, a seven-point haul from their previous three outings gave supporters reasons to be optimistic for the future.

Now sitting seven points adrift of Wolves, Ancelotti is likely to instruct his players to go on the offensive this weekend as they look to make a late bid for seventh.

Wolves possible XI: Patricio, Boly, Coady, Saiss, Doherty, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Neves, Jonny, Jota, Jimenez.

Everton possible XI: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne, Walcott, Davies, Sigurdsson, Gordon, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.