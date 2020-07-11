Norwich are the first team to be relegated from the Premier League after a 4-0 defeat to West Ham.

West Ham midfielder Michail Antonio scored all four goals as Norwich dropped out of the Premier League after a meek 4-0 defeat at Carrow Road.

The result saw Daniel Farke’s side became the first team to lose their top-flight status this season and gave the Hammers’ own survival chances and enormous boost.

Norwich were already six points adrift at the foot of the table before the coronavirus pandemic, and their form since the restart took a turn for the worse.

Five successive league defeats followed, in which last season’s Championship winners could only manage to score once.

Antonio’s two goals in the first half put an end to Norwich’s already slim hopes of survival, but West Ham’s emphatic victory was sealed when he struck twice in the second period to become the first Hammers player to net four in a Premier League game.

Norwich had needed their first win in the league since February to avoid relegation, but fell short from the start against the London club who were 10 points better off than the Canaries at the start of the game.

Troy Deeney converted two penalties as Watford came from behind to beat Newcastle 2-1 and give their fight to avoid relegation from the Premier League a huge boost on Saturday.

Watford moved six points clear of the relegation zone, having played a game more than third-to-last Bournemouth.

With Norwich’s relegation confirmed the two other teams in the drop zone – Aston Villa and Bournemouth – without a win since the restart last month, Watford look safe from the drop.

Dwight Gayle put Newcastle ahead in the 23rd minute with a close-range finish from a corner, before Deeney rescued Watford with his first goals since the restart.

Both came in the second half and both were shots smashed down the middle from the penalty spot.

The first came in the 52nd after Kiko Femenia was fouled by Matt Ritchie, and the second was in the 82nd after Ismaila Sarr was brought down by Javier Manquillo.