EPL: West Ham United fight back to earn point against Chelsea

Emerson Palmieri cancelled out an opener from Joao Felix as West Ham United held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at London Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Felix’s first goal for Chelsea on just his second appearance for the club sent Graham Potter’s side into a 16th-minute lead, but Emerson came up with the leveller against his former team in the 28th minute.

West Ham thought that they had won it late on through Tomas Soucek, but the midfielder’s close-range effort was disallowed for offside following a VAR check.

The result has left Chelsea in ninth position in the Premier League table on 31 points, nine points behind fourth-placed Newcastle United, while West Ham rise into 15th, with the Hammers now on 20 points.

Reece James fired an early free kick into the arms of Lukasz Fabianski, with Chelsea making most of the early running at the London Stadium.

The Blues had the ball in the back of the West Ham net in the ninth minute through Felix, who converted after hitting the post with his first effort, but the offside flag came to the home side’s rescue.

West Ham were forced into a change in the 14th minute of the contest, as Lucas Paqueta could not cover from the shoulder problem that he had suffered earlier in the match.

Chelsea took the lead in the 16th minute of the contest, and it was a first Blues goal for Felix, who fired a volley into the back of the net after meeting an excellent pass from Enzo Fernandez.

The visitors again had the ball in the back of the net in the 22nd minute, with Kai Havertz rounding Fabianski before finishing, but the Germany international was just leaning offside.

West Ham managed to level the scores in the 28th minute, though, with Emerson converting at the far post after Jarrod Bowen flicked a Vladimir Coufal cross towards the far post.

Fabianski did well to keep out a strike from Noni Madueke in the 34th minute, before Said Benrahma broke clear down the other end, only to be denied by a last-ditch sliding challenge from Thiago Silva.

West Ham’s goalkeeper made another smart save to keep out a Felix free kick five minutes before the end of the first period, before Benoit Badiashile headed over the home side’s crossbar from a corner.

Declan Rice fired wide of the Chelsea goal in the 54th minute, with both teams committing players forward in the early stages of the second half at the London Stadium.

Michail Antonio nodded a James delivery just past his own post in the 57th minute, but the West Ham forward continued to look dangerous down the other end, with Badiashile picking up a yellow card for bringing him down when he was racing towards the Chelsea box.

Havertz had a brilliant chance to send the visitors ahead in the 74th minute when he met a cross from Ben Chilwell, but the German headed wide of the post.

West Ham thought that they had taken the lead in the 82nd minute of the contest, with Soucek firing home from close range after Kepa Arrizabalaga had kept out a header from Rice, but VAR ruled it out for offside.

Chelsea wanted a late penalty when Conor Gallagher’s shot hit Soucek’s hand before deflecting past the post, but the Blues were not awarded the decision, with the points ultimately being shared.

Chelsea will now switch their attention to the Champions League, with the Blues preparing to travel to Borussia Dortmund for the first leg of their last-16 tie on Wednesday night.

West Ham, meanwhile, have the small matter of a trip to Tottenham Hotspur in the league next Sunday.