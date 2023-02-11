EPL: West Ham tackle Chelsea in 120th tie

West Ham United vs. Chelsea

Venue: London Stadium

Kick off: 12:30PM

The 120th meeting between West Ham United and Chelsea will take place at the London Stadium at lunchtime when the two sides face off in the Premier League.

While the Hammers are seeking to claim back-to-back home wins for the first time since October, the Blues are hoping to avoid an eighth successive away game without a victory.

After ending 2022 in disappointing fashion with six defeats in seven matches across all competitions, West Ham have since turned their fortunes around in the New Year, winning three and drawing two of their opening six games in 2023.

Five points have been accumulated in their first four Premier League games this year – as many as in their previous eight fixtures – and recent results have seen David Moyes’s side climb out of the relegation zone.

Indeed, a 2-0 home win over fellow strugglers Everton was followed by a hard-fought 1-1 draw away at Champions League hopefuls Newcastle United last weekend, with club-record signing Lucas Paqueta netting just his second goal of the season to cancel out Callum Wilson’s opener.

West Ham, who currently sit 17th in the table and just one point above the drop zone, are now preparing for back-to-back London derbies against Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, but coming out on top against city rivals has proven challenging for the Hammers in recent years.

The Clarets and Blues have in fact lost eight of their last 10 London derbies, while they have also lost four of their last five meetings with Chelsea, although the only exception during this run was a 3-2 home victory in December 2021, and Moyes will be keen to see his side replicate that performance on Saturday as they bid to climb further away from danger.

Following a record-breaking January transfer window in which they spent in excess of £300m on eight new signings, Chelsea’s focus now shifts to performances on the pitch, with Graham Potter tasked with ending the club’s torrid run of form and getting the best out the plethora of players at his disposal.

Since mid-October, Chelsea have won only two of their last 12 Premier League matches, dropping 24 points from a possible 36 available in the process, and they have subsequently slipped to ninth in the table, 10 points behind the top four.

Hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League are fading each week, and a goalless stalemate at home to Fulham last Friday did not help their cause, with a lack of a cutting edge in the final third once again proving costly for the West Londoners.

Indeed, Chelsea have scored just seven goals in their last 12 Premier League matches, as many as in Potter’s first three league games in charge; the Blues have found the net just 22 times in total from 21 top-flight games this term, fewer than 12 other teams including the likes of Leicester City and Leeds United in the bottom half of the table.

Goals may have been hard to come by for Chelsea so far this season, but finding the net has not been a problem in recent meetings with West Ham, as they have scored in each of their last six encounters against the Hammers, scoring at least twice on four of those occasions.

The Blues are looking to win three successive games against Moyes’s men for first time since April 2011, but they travel to East London on Saturday having won only two of their last eight visits to West Ham.

West Ham United possible XI: Fabianski, Johnson, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Coufal, Rice, Paqueta, Emerson, Benrahma, Bowen, Antonio.

Chelsea possible XI: Arrizabalaga, James, Thiago Silva, Badiashile, Cucurella, Gallagher, Fernandez, Mount, Madueke, Havertz, Mudryk.