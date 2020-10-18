West Ham ruined Gareth Bale’s return to the Tottenham team as they scored three goals in the final eight minutes to steal a 3-3 draw in north London.

The Hammers were dead and buried after Spurs raced into a 3-0 lead after just 16 minutes as Son Heung-min’s opener after 45 seconds and Harry Kane’s double put them in total control.

They were still winning 3-0 when Bale came on as a 72nd-minute substitute but it all went wrong at the end as Manuel Lanzini’s stunning stoppage-time strike completed a comeback started by Fabian Balbuena and a Davinson Sanchez own goal.

The result will leave Jose Mourinho utterly sick as they threw away two points for the second successive home game and leaves them unable to impose themselves on the early Premier League table.

For West Ham, the comeback continued a promising start to the campaign following good wins over Wolves and Leicester.

It was a devastating end for Spurs, who made a similarly dramatic start, sweeping their opponents away.