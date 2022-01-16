EPL: West Ham set to extend winning streak

West Ham vs. Leeds United

Venue: London Stadium

Kick Off: 3PM

West Ham United will be bidding to make it four Premier League victories in a row when they welcome Leeds United to London Stadium this afternoon.

The Hammers are currently fourth in the table, boasting 37 points from their 21 league matches this season, while Leeds have picked up 19 points from as many matches to sit down in 16th position.

A run of just one win from seven Premier League matches between November 20 and December 26 threatened to derail West Ham’s top-four challenge, with the Hammers struggling for results and performances.

However, David Moyes’s side have responded in excellent fashion, winning each of their last three in the league against Watford, Crystal Palace and Norwich City to move into fourth position in the table.

West Ham also beat Leeds 2-0 in the FA Cup last weekend, meaning that the capital outfit have been victorious in each of their last four games in all competitions, and they will now end the month with Premier League matches at home to Leeds and away to Manchester United.

The Hammers were not at their best against Norwich on Wednesday night, but a double from the in-from Jarrod Bowen was enough to record a 2-0 victory over the league’s basement side.

Moyes’s team have the fourth-best away record in the Premier League this season but have only won half of their 10 league matches at London Stadium, and today’s contest is threatening to be a tricky affair.

There is no getting away from the fact that Leeds have struggled to show their best form during the 2021-22 campaign, boasting a record of four wins, seven draws and eight defeats from their 19 matches.

A total of 19 points has left the Whites in 16th position in the table, just eight points clear of the relegation zone, and they have worryingly conceded 15 times in their last four league fixtures.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side managed to pick up a huge three points in their last top-flight fixture against Burnley, though, with the hosts running out 3-1 winners at Elland Road courtesy of goals from Jack Harrison, Stuart Dallas and Daniel James.

Leeds are not in any immediate relegation danger at this stage, but Burnley in 17th have two games in hand over the Whites, and losses in their next two against West Ham and Newcastle United would certainly make the club’s supporters uncomfortable heading into February.

The Whites have lost their last four matches against the Hammers in all competitions, including a 2-1 defeat when the pair locked horns at Elland Road for the reverse fixture back in September.

West Ham possible XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Lanzini, Fornals, Bowen, Antonio.

Leeds United possible XI: Meslier, Dallas, Ayling, Koch, Firpo, Forshaw, Klich, Raphinha, James, Harrison, Bamford.