West Ham United vs. Newcastle

Venue: London Stadium

Kick off: 8PM

West Ham United and Newcastle United meet at the London Stadium in the opening round of Premier League fixtures tonight.

Both teams finished last season in the bottom half of the division and will be looking to kick off the 2020-21 campaign in winning style.

Even by West Ham’s standards, taking on the mantle of ‘crisis club’ before the season has even started takes quite some doing.

With a fans’ protest planned for Saturday’s match, though, it looks like it may be another season of hostility in East London.

Supporters are upset at the unpopular owners’ decision to cash in on youngster Grady Diangana to West Bromwich Albion, with captain Mark Noble among those to hit out.

Tomas Soucek being signed permanently represents the Hammers’ only incoming activity since finishing 16th last season, five points above the relegation zone.

The side got off to a slow start last season, and that tends to be a theme for them in many ways – they have lost their opening league match in the last four seasons.

Not since Wimbledon between 1986 and 1990 has a team lost their opening top-flight game five years running, with West Ham shipping at least four goals in three of those matches.

David Moyes’s men have been pretty busy since the end of last season – compared to most of their Premier League rivals, at least – having played four friendlies.

The first three of those ended in victory before they fell to a 5-3 loss at the hands of freshly-relegated Bournemouth last weekend in their final summer outing.

Newcastle’s shortened pre-season campaign also ended in defeat, the Magpies losing 1-0 against Stoke City.

That made it back-to-back losses following a 5-1 defeat to Middlesbrough.

It has been a summer dominated by takeover talk as far as the North-East outfit are concerned – some things never change – but Mike Ashley now seems certain to stick around for another year.

The good news for Newcastle’s disgruntled fans is that Ashley has splashed the cash, spending a combined £35 million to sign Callum Wilson and Jamal Lewis this week.

Ryan Fraser has also arrived from Bournemouth on a free which, combined with no first-team stars moving on, means that Steve Bruce’s squad will be stronger this time around.

Kicking off this new season with victory will now be the target for Newcastle, who have won nine Premier League games away to West Ham – only versus Tottenham Hotspur (10) do they have a better return.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Noble, Fornals, Antonio.

Newcastle United XI: Darlow, Manquillo, Lascelles, Fernandez, Lewis, Almiron, Shelvey, Hayden, Longstaff, Saint-Maximin, Wilson.