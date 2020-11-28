West Brom vs. Sheffield United

Venue: The Hawthorns

Kick off: 9PM

West Bromwich Albion welcome Sheffield United to The Hawthorns tonight in a battle between the Premier League’s bottom two.

The winless sides have collected just four points from a possible 54 between them and are both in desperate need of a victory to kickstart their campaign.

United are the side propping up the division with a solitary point to their name, with Albion only marginally better off in 19th.

Nine games into the season and West Brom are still seeking their first victory since returning to this level, with their three points thus far coming from draws.

Since picking up the last of those points in a 1-1 draw at Brighton & Hove Albion on October 26, Slaven Bilic’s side have lost to Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

The Baggies have failed to score in all three of those defeats and have just six goals to their name all season, yet that is still two more than opponents Sheffield United.

Bilic was furious on the back of his side’s loss at Old Trafford last weekend in a controversial game that was ultimately settled by a retaken Bruno Fernandes penalty.

It puts even more pressure on this clash with United as Albion aim to avoid failing to win any of their first 10 league games to a season for just a second time in their history.

The same is true for the Blades, of course, as they are also without a win from their nine matches and have avoided defeat just once so far – a 1-1 draw with Fulham last month.

Indeed, should this match finish level, it will be only the third time in Premier League history that two sides have failed to win any of their first 10 fixtures.

Chris Wilder’s side have lost four in a row since that Fulham draw, although three of those matches were against Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea.

Last week’s home clash with West Ham United was certainly winnable, but the blunt Blades failed to find a way through and Sebastien Haller’s long-ranger settled the game.

While Sheff United have the worst goals-for tally in the division, however, no team has shipped more than West Brom’s 18, perhaps giving Wilder’s men a glimmer of hope.

West Bromwich Albion possible XI: Johnstone, Furlong, Ajayi, Bartley, Townsend, Pereira, Sawyers, Krovinovic, Gallagher, Diangana, Grant.

Sheffield United possible XI: Ramsdale, Basham, Egan, Robinson, Baldock, Berge, Norwood, Fleck, Lowe, McBurnie, McGoldrick.