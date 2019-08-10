Watford vs. Brighton

Venue: Vicarage Road

Kick off: 3PM

Watford play host to Brighton & Hove Albion in their Premier League opener this afternoon having enjoyed a strong first full campaign under Javi Gracia.

Up until the middle of this week, Watford’s preparations for the new campaign had been somewhat of a slow burner with only Craig Dawson being brought in to strengthen the first-team squad.

However, the high-profile additions of Danny Welbeck and Ismaila Sarr have turned the club’s transfer window from satisfactory to outstanding as Gracia attempts to take the club to the next level.

Failing to get a deal over the line for Tottenham Hotspur’s Danny Rose came as a disappointment, although keeping hold of the likes of Abdoulaye Doucoure and Gerard Deulofeu is considered to be a major plus.

When you throw friendly victories over the likes of Bayer Leverkusen and Real Sociedad into the equation, the Hornets must feel perfectly prepared ahead of getting the season underway this weekend.

However, a change in philosophy at the Amex Stadium means that Brighton head into the campaign as somewhat of an unknown quantity, although it is difficult to find anything to be critical about when assessing the club’s transfer business.

While there will be arguments from some quarters that the Seagulls have over-spent on certain players, the level of investment was required to give the club the best possible chance of avoiding another relegation battle.

Most eyes will be on the likes of Leandro Trossard and Neal Maupay in attack, but there is also a feeling of intrigue over how successful Potter’s three-man backline will be in the top flight.

Nevertheless, while Brighton and this squad are going through a transitional period, do not be surprised to see the south-coast team keep themselves clear of danger this season.

Brighton – now managed by Graham Potter – have made several high-profile additions as they bid to improve on narrowly avoiding relegation three months ago.

Watford possible XI: Foster, Femenia, Dawson, Cathcart, Holebas, Hughes, Doucoure, Capoue, Sema, Deeney, Gray.

Brighton possible XI: Ryan, Burn, Dunk, Duffy, Montoya, Stephens, Propper, March, Trossard, Locadia, Murray.