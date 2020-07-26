Tottenham have booked their place in next season’s Europa League after a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace.

Spurs entered the final day of a long and eventful 2019-20 season sitting seventh, and leapt above Wolves – who lost at Chelsea – to guarantee a top-six finish and Europa League qualification.

Last season’s Champions League finalists Spurs have endured a campaign to forget with the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino in November and their lowest points tally in more than a decade.

It has been far from all plain sailing under the guidance of Jose Mourinho, but a run of four victories in five matches heading into the short trip to Crystal Palace and three in a row against north London rivals Arsenal, Newcastle and top-four chasing Leicester lifted spirits in N17.

For Wolves, seventh spot will still be enough to secure a place in Europe’s secondary club competition if Chelsea – who have sealed a Champions League spot – beat Arsenal in the FA Cup Final at Wembley next weekend.

However, that will not be the case if a Gunners side, who missed out on European qualification via the league, triumph at Wembley and seal a Europa League spot for themselves.

