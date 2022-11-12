EPL: Tottenham Hotspur win seven-goal thriller with Leeds United 

Tottenham Hotspur recorded a 4-3 victory over Leeds United in Saturday’s Premier League clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Leeds led 2-1 and 3-2 in the capital, but a late double from Rodrigo Bentancur saw Antonio Conte’s side pick up an important three points ahead of the break for the World Cup.

The result has moved the North London outfit into third spot in the Premier League table, just three points behind second-placed Manchester City, while Leeds sit 14th in the division.

Leeds were on the front foot in the early exchanges, and the Whites were rewarded for their strong start in the 10th minute, when Crysencio Summerville made it four goals in his last four league appearances.

Smart work from Brenden Aaronson released Summerville and the attacker took the ball in his stride before finding the back of the net with a finish past Hugo Lloris at the near post.

Leeds stopper Illan Meslier was called into action minutes later to keep out a low drive from Emerson Royal, before Lloris had to be alert to prevent Summerville from scoring a second in the 20th minute.

Spurs managed to level the scores in the 25th minute, with Harry Kane firing the ball home following a corner; Leeds wanted a foul on their goalkeeper, but the play continued, and the England captain made the most of the opportunity to register for Conte’s side.

Leeds were back ahead before the interval, though, with Rodrigo finding the back of the net with a brilliant volley after Spurs had this time failed to clear a corner.

Tottenham made it 2-2 early in the second half when Ben Davies’s effort from outside the box managed to squeeze under Meslier, who had plenty of bodies in front of him.

Dejan Kulusevski fired just wide of the Leeds post in the 63rd minute, before the visitors scored a third in the 76th minute through Rodrigo, who found the back of the net with a brilliant finish from the left.

Spurs answered straight back, levelling it at 3-3 through Bentancur, before the midfielder scored a fourth two minutes later to complete a remarkable turnaround.

Kulusevski found Bentancur after making space in a dangerous area, and the Uruguay international was on hand to tap into the back of the net from close range.

Leeds finished the match with 10 men as Tyler Adams was sent off for a second bookable offence, and there was to be no late response from the Whites, who were on the wrong end of a seven-goal thriller at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.





