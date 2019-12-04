Returning Tammy Abraham shone a light on a winning combination for Chelsea but they failed to make it easy despite limping over the line against Aston Villa in a vital victory at Stamford Bridge.

Having seen West Ham nullify his side at the weekend, Frank Lampard was searching for some inspiration to break down Villa and it initially came in the form of Mateo Kovacic.

The majestic Croatian assumed playmaking duties in the absence of Jorginho, sweeping the ball between the lines for Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount to scurry towards goal. Each move proved a little too intricate though, leading to the more obvious route at goal through Reece James.

Relentless at advancing into the final third against West Ham – with a monstrous eight dribbles and nine crosses – James resumed that role in his third start in a week.

It yielded the opener after Kovacic reset the play and found James, who, after a neat one-two with Willian, flipped it over the top for Abraham to cushion beyond a stranded Heaton.

Villa’s enthusiasm did not dip though, with Jack Grealish always willing to receive the ball and the No 10 proved influential in the build-up to the equaliser with half-time approaching: feeding John McGinn on the edge of the area before Ahmed Elmohamady’s cross was fortuitously bundled in by Trezeguet.

After a subdued first half, Mason Mount started the second half reinvigorated, lurking dangerously just inside the area, Abraham cushioned a cross into his path, which was swatted powerfully into the roof of the net. Another goal from the alertness of Abraham inside the box.

Willian almost added breathing room for the hosts when his delightfully curled free-kick arrowed towards the top corner, only for Heaton to nudge it on to the post and back across goal.

Villa scrambled it clear and when Abraham hobbled off they found their second wind, marching down the pitch and hoisting the ball into the area for Wesley to half-win, sparking chaos.

A poorly-cleared corner dropped to Elmohamady on the half-volley, but his wild effort sailed into the away fans.

There was time for one last scare as nerves spread like wildfire in the closing stages around the Bridge, but Kepa Arrizabalaga dropped low to deny a well-directed Douglas Luiz header and confirm a precious win.