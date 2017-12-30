EPL: Swansea seal comeback win against Watford

Swansea City came off the bottom of the Premier League table after two late goals saw Carlos Carvalhal’s side record a 2-1 win in Saturday’s game with Watford at Vicarage Road.

Both sides weighed in with chances from the off as Jordan Ayew rattled the Hornets’ bar six minutes in and Tom Cleverley curled the ball just beyond the left-hand post moments later.

Richarlison then marauded into the box and saw his effort tipped behind by Lukasz Fabianski, but the match officials did not see the goalkeeper’s touch and a goal kick was awarded.

Watford went on to take the lead on 11 minutes as Fabianski parried a Richarlison effort into danger and Andre Carrillo was first to the ball, taking advantage of a static Swans defence to head home.

The hosts continued to weigh in with efforts, their Brazilian talisman especially threatening against the relegation battlers, but could not add to their tally by the half-time whistle.

Just when it looked like Watford were on their way to victory against a mediocre Swansea outfit, Ayew drew the visitors level on 86 minutes by tapping home following a knockdown from Oliver McBurnie.

Carvalhal then saw his new side strike in injury time to claim all three points as Nathan Dyer’s 25-yard effort was parried into the path of Luciano Narsingh, who duly drove the ball into the net for his first Premier League goal for the Welsh outfit.

The result sees Swansea climb to 19th and leapfrog West Bromwich Albion, who drop to the foot of the table, while Watford remain 10th in the standings.