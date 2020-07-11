Norwich City vs. West Ham

Venue: Carrow Road

Kick off: 12:30PM

West Ham United will be looking to boost their Premier League survival hopes and all but relegate Norwich City in the process in lunchtime’s clash at Carrow Road.

The Hammers are four points above the relegation zone following a mixed run of form, while Norwich are 10 points from safety with four games to play.

Last week’s impressive 3-2 win over London rivals Chelsea, secured through a late strike from Andriy Yarmalenko, was supposed to have kickstarted West Ham’s campaign.

However, a 2-2 draw against Newcastle United four days later was a case of an opportunity lost, with United twice squandering a lead against opponents with little left to play for.

Then came Wednesday’s 1-0 home loss to Burnley – Jay Rodriguez’s fine header shortly before half time condemning the Hammers to a fourth defeat in six matches.

Thankfully for United, the teams below them have also struggled to pick up points since last month’s restart, so there is still a four-point buffer on Aston Villa.

The Villans, as well as Bournemouth who are also on 27 points, have games in hand to play against Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur respectively on Thursday.

There is no doubt that David Moyes’s side are still very much in a relegation battle following their midweek reverse to Burnley, with four big matches to come.

United have Norwich, Watford and Aston Villa to face in their four remaining games – three of only four teams currently below them in the table – plus a trip to in-form Manchester United.

It is now effectively a battle between four teams for the two remaining relegation spots given that Norwich have already accepted their fate.

The Canaries are rock bottom of the division, as they have been since pre-Christmas, and need to win all four of their remaining matches to have any realistic hope of staying up.

With trips to Chelsea and Manchester City still to come, it is fair to say that Championship football will be returning to Carrow Road next season.

Daniel Farke’s men are now playing for pride, and this visit of West Ham does at least offer them a chance to register just a sixth victory of a disappointing campaign.

Four of those wins have come at home, giving City the worst home record in the top flight.

Norwich City possible XI: Krul, Aarons, Klose, Godfrey, Lewis, Vrancic, McLean, Buendia, Stiepermann, Hernandez, Pukki.

West Ham United possible XI: Fabianski, Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Noble, Yarmolenko, Antonio, Bowen.