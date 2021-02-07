Tottenham vs. West Brom

Venue: Tottenham Stadium

Kick off: 1PM

Jose Mourinho has demanded a response from his Tottenham Hotspur players when they host West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League this afternoon.

Spurs have lost three games in a row to completely end any hope of a title challenge, while West Brom are winless in four and are facing a swift return to the Championship.

Thursday’s 1-0 loss to former club Chelsea has increased the pressure on Mourinho, who has faced criticism for recent results and his pragmatic style of play.

Tottenham were deservedly beaten on home soil in a game in which they managed only two shots on target, making it just two wins in their last 10 league matches.

The North London outfit are now seven points adrift of the top four, albeit with a game in hand to play on Liverpool, who are in that final Champions League qualification spot.

Mourinho may have guided Spurs to the final of the EFL Cup, into the last 16 of the FA Cup and last 32 of the Europa League, but the Portuguese will know that results and performances simply have to improve in the Premier League.

The Lilywhites’ losing streak has coincided with the injury loss of Harry Kane, with the likes of Son Heung-min, Carlos Vinicius and Bale unable to step up and replace the talismanic skipper.

After suffering back-to-back home losses for the first time in his managerial career, Mourinho will see this visit of West Brom as the ideal chance to stop the rot.

The Baggies have themselves struggled for points of late, collecting just one from the last 12 on offer – a 2-2 draw with Fulham last week.

Albion followed that up with a 2-1 loss to bottom side Sheffield United, however, and they are now 10 points from safety, having played a game more than 17th-placed Burnley.

Sam Allardyce’s appointment has not had the desired impact, the Baggies having conceded 26 league goals in nine matches under the experienced manager – as many as they shipped in 13 games under Slaven Bilic.

West Brom have won just one of their last 14 away games against Spurs in all competitions – a 1-0 victory at White Hart Lane in September 2014.

Tottenham have lost just one of their last 26 Premier League home games against promoted clubs, meanwhile, going down 3-1 against Wolverhampton Wanderers in December 2018.

Tottenham possible XI: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Rodon, Davies, Hojbjerg, Winks, Bale, Ndombele, Bergwijn, Son.

West Brom possible XI: Johnstone, Furlong, Ajayi, Bartley, Gibbs, Snodgrass, Livermore, Maitland-Niles, Gallagher, Pereira, Diagne.