EPL: Spurs tackle Iwobi’s Everton

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton

Venue: Tottenham Stadium

Kick off: 5:30PM

Tottenham Hotspur will go in search of their third successive win in all tournaments when they welcome Everton to North London this evening in the Premier League.

The Lilywhites survived a late scare to beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2 in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Frank Lampard’s side went down 2-1 to Manchester United last week.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte admitted that his side learned a “big lesson” against 10-man Frankfurt, where their scintillating first-half attacking display almost counted for nought during a nerve-wracking end to that European encounter.

Son Heung-min and Harry Kane cancelled out Daichi Kamada’s opener before Tuta was sent off for two bookable offences, but Frankfurt still made the net ripple again through Faride Alidou before Kane added a rare penalty miss to his CV.

Spurs ultimately held on for the win which sent them top of Champions League Group D, but the evening could have ended in disaster for the Lilywhites, who now have back-to-back wins to their name after last weekend’s success over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Conte’s side are still sitting pretty in third place in the Premier League table with 20 points to their name – four clear of Chelsea having played a game more – but Manchester City are three points ahead with a superior goal difference and are highly unlikely to be usurped this weekend.

Victory over Frankfurt – albeit a nervy one – saw Tottenham maintain their perfect home record in the 2022-23 season with a sixth win from as many matches, and their victorious Premier League streak at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium now stands at seven games, but Conte’s side cannot afford to take Everton lightly.

It took the introduction of a five-time Ballon d’Or winner to break Everton’s resistance and end their six-game Premier League unbeaten run last week, as Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench to secure a 2-1 win for Manchester United at Goodison Park.

Alex Iwobi’s fifth-minute stunner was rendered inconsequential on the night, as Antony scored a carbon copy of his goal against Arsenal before Ronaldo – on for the injured Anthony Martial – latched onto Casemiro’s pass and struck the winner just before half time – his 700th club goal.

Frank Lampard’s side had been slowly building momentum after a challenging start to the season, but defeat to the Red Devils leaves them languishing in 12th place in the table, and a four-point chasm separates them from both the relegation zone and the top seven.

All four of Everton’s away games in the 2022-23 Premier League season have seen both teams score, and the return of Dominic Calvert-Lewin should only benefit Everton’s chances of keeping that streak going, but not since May 2021 have the Toffees won away to a London club.

Everton had strung a four-game unbeaten run over Tottenham in all competitions before being demolished 5-0 in North London back in March, but Conte’s side will be wary of taking their foot off the accelerator after their midweek endeavours.

Tottenham Hotspur possible XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic, Richarlison, Kane, Son.

Everton possible XI: Pickford, Coleman, Tarkowski, Coady, Mykolenko, Onana, Gueye, Iwobi, McNeil, Maupay, Gray.