Tottenham vs. Burnley

Venue: Tottenham Stadium

Kick off: 3PM

Tottenham Hotspur will be aiming to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they welcome Burnley to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this afternoon.

Spurs have lost five of their last six in the league to drop down into ninth position in the table, while Burnley currently occupy 15th position, just six points clear of the relegation zone.

Tottenham ensured that they would be present in the last-16 stage of the Europa League courtesy of a 4-0 home victory over Wolfsberger on Thursday night, which secured an 8-1 aggregate success, setting up a tie with Dinamo Zagreb in the next round of the competition.

Spurs must address their disappointing league form, though, as they have lost five of their last six in England’s top flight, including their last two away to Manchester City and West Ham United.

Jose Mourinho’s side beat West Bromwich Albion 2-0 in their last home league fixture, but they are now down in ninth position, some nine points behind fourth-placed West Ham, albeit with a game in hand.

A Champions League finish looks beyond Tottenham, but they are only four points behind sixth-placed Liverpool with a game in hand and will be determined to secure European football for the 2021-22 campaign, while the Europa League does give them another chance of securing a spot in next season’s Champions League.

Spurs only have the eighth-best home record in the league this season, dropping points in seven of their 12 matches, but they will be taking on a Burnley side with the fourth-worst away record in the league.

Burnley are certainly not safe from the threat of relegation as they sit just just six points above 18th-placed Fulham, who have found some impressive form at a vital stage of the campaign.

Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion, who sit 17th and 16th respectively, will also both have Burnley in their sights, and it is likely that the Clarets will drop a position or two if they lose this afternoon.

The Clarets are actually on a four-game unbeaten run in the league but three of those matches have ended in draws, including a 0-0 with West Bromwich Albion last weekend.

Sean Dyche’s side have a tough run of fixtures ahead as they face Leicester City, Arsenal and Everton in their three matches after this one, and it is not difficult to see how they could be pulled into trouble.

Burnley have only lost two of their last four league matches with Tottenham, but they have not beaten the capital outfit away from home in the league since January 1983, which is an indication of the size of their task as the Clarets prepare to head to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham possible XI: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Son, Dele, Bale, Kane.

Burnley possible XI: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Brownhill, Cork, Westwood, McNeil, Wood, Rodriguez.