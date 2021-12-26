EPL: Spurs seek to extend winning streak

Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace

Venue: Tottenham Stadium

Kick off: 4PM

Tottenham Hotspur play host to Crystal Palace this afternoon looking to extend their five-match unbeaten streak in the Premier League.

While the home side currently occupy seventh position in the standings, Palace are down in 11th spot after just one win from their last six fixtures.

Despite collecting 11 points from a possible 15 in the Premier League under Antonio Conte, Spurs are still fully to hit their stride since the appointment of the Italian.

Nevertheless, that is something which will only lead to optimism among the club’s fanbase as they look to take advantage of their games in hand in a bid to chase down fourth-placed Arsenal.

Harry Kane finally netted his second Premier League goal of the campaign during last weekend’s enthralling 2-2 draw with Liverpool, but it is Lucas Moura who is finding a different gear under Conte.

The Brazilian has contributed three goals and an assist since November 4, the latest of those strikes coming during the 2-1 win over West Ham United in the EFL Cup quarter-finals.

However, Spurs were fortunate to see out the second half against the Hammers, and Conte will want to see more of a ruthlessness at both ends of the pitch.

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has had few issues with getting a reaction from his team in the final third of late, the Eagles netting five times in two homes games versus Everton and Southampton.

Consistency remains an issue, however, with Palace only winning just once in six outings and failing to keep a clean sheet in each of those fixtures.

Sitting nine points above the relegation zone heading into Christmas, Vieira cannot have too many complaints, but there have been numerous suggestions that this Palace team is not always playing to its full potential.

While Conor Gallagher continues to upstage Wilfried Zaha as the new star of this side, the long-serving winger now has five strikes for the season after ending a five-game goal drought versus the Saints last time out.

Tottenham Hotspur possible XI: Lloris, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Emerson, Winks, Hojbjerg, Reguilon, Moura, Kane, Son.

Crystal Palace possible XI: Butland, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Hughes, Kouyate, Ayew, Edouard, Zaha.