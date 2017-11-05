EPL: Spurs overcome stubborn Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur has returned to winning ways in the Premier League with a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium.

Palace created the better opportunities but after a fine showing by stand-in goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga, Son Heung-min’s second-half strike proved to be the difference between the sides with a 1-0 scoreline being recorded for the fifth time in six meetings.

The result sees third-place Spurs move back level on points with Manchester United, while Palace remain rooted to the bottom of the standings as they extended their run without an away goal in the top flight to 736 minutes.

Spurs started the game tentatively but it was Harry Kane who got the first shot on goal in the 10th minute, with a sharp turn being followed up with a 30-yard volley which went straight into the gloves of Julian Speroni.

Kane headed over from inside the penalty area, but Palace almost took a surprise lead with 10 minutes of the first half remaining when Scott Dann rose above Eric Dier at a corner, only to see Gazzaniga pull off an excellent one-handed save down to his left.

Mousa Dembele was introduced at half time but three minutes after the restart, it was Palace who threatened again through Andros Townsend, with the former Spurs man outpacing Dier before seeing a low shot tipped wide by Gazzaniga.

Moments later, Luka Milivojevic’s header at the back post was blocked by the goalkeeper as Palace threatened to end their long run without a goal on their travels, but it would be Spurs who would break the deadlock in the 64th minute.

The Palace backline made two more blocks inside the penalty area but the ball fell to Son on the edge of the box, with the attacker curling a shot into the corner from 20 yards out.