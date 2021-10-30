EPL: Spurs, Manchester United rumble in London

Tottenham vs. Man U

Venue: Tottenham Stadium

Kick off: 5:30PM

Manchester United will be bidding to bounce back from their humiliating home defeat to Liverpool when they travel to North London in today’s late kickoff to take on Tottenham Hotspur.

The Red Devils suffered a 5-0 home loss to their bitter rivals in the Premier League last Sunday, while Spurs were also beaten on the same afternoon, going down 1-0 at the home of West Ham United.

Tottenham suffered back-to-back 1-0 defeats to Vitesse and West Ham in the Europa Conference League and Premier League respectively on October 21 and October 24, but they were able to return to winning ways on Wednesday, recording a 1-0 victory over Burnley to advance to the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup.

In many ways, it has been a strange start to the season for the North London outfit, who have won five and lost four of their nine league games to collect 15 points, which has left them in sixth position, two points from fourth-placed West Ham United and one spot and indeed one position above their opponents.

Spurs have found it difficult to show consistency this term, but they did manage to record important league wins over Aston Villa and Newcastle United before the one-goal reverse at West Ham, and the fact that the capital outfit are sixth at this stage must be taken as a positive.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have only actually scored nine times in their nine league games this season, while Harry Kane has registered just once in England’s top flight this term, with the 28-year-old suffering a hangover following his failure to secure a move away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium over the summer.

Spurs have only won one of their last five Premier League games against Man United, meanwhile, and the capital outfit suffered a 3-1 defeat in the corresponding contest between the two teams last season.

Man United, meanwhile, were thumped at home by Liverpool last weekend, with Mohamed Salah scoring three times in a five-goal victory for the Reds, and the result piled the pressure on head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but it does appear that the Norwegian will lead the team against Spurs.

Whether Solskjaer keeps the job on a long-term basis remains to be seen, but there is no question that there is immense pressure on the 48-year-old, who will be demanding a response from his players today after his “darkest day” at the helm.

The Red Devils sit top of their Champions League group despite three underwhelming performances in Europe this term, but they have now lost three of their last four league matches – collecting just a single point in the process – which has seen them drop down to seventh position in the table.

The 20-time English champions have collected just 14 points from their nine matches and are now eight points behind division leaders Chelsea, while they have conceded 15 times, with only Leeds United, Watford, Newcastle United and Norwich City shipping more after nine games of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

Man United lost their long unbeaten away league record against Leicester on October 16, but they have enjoyed themselves against Tottenham in the past, winning 36 of their previous 58 Premier League games, suffering just 10 defeats in the process.

Tottenham possible XI: Lloris, Emerson, Romero, Dier, Reguilon, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Lucas, Ndombele, Son, Kane.

Man U possible XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw, Matic, Fred, Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford, Ronaldo.