EPL: Spurs host Liverpool in fierce battle

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool

Venue: Tottenham Stadium

Kick off: 4:30PM

Tottenham Hotspur take on Liverpool in a huge clash in the Premier League today.

The visitors are languishing eight points behind the top four places ahead of the weekend’s action, while Spurs are five points behind league leaders Arsenal.

Having secured a crucial 2-1 win away to Marseille to secure top spot in Group D of the Champions League on Tuesday, Spurs should head into Sunday’s encounter against Liverpool with plenty of confidence.

Antonio Conte’s side fell behind yet again to Chancel Mbemba’s powerful header on the stroke of half-time as they looked to be on the verge of being eliminated from Europe’s elite competition, but Clement Lenglet’s equaliser moved them back into second place, before Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s rasping injury-time winner clinched top spot.

It was the second successive match where Tottenham came from behind to win after being on the cusp of suffering a third successive Premier League defeat when trailing Bournemouth 2-0 last weekend, but goals from Ryan Sessegnon, Ben Davies and another injury-time winner via Rodrigo Bentancur turned the match on its head.

That win ensured they will remain in the top four positions regardless of their result against Liverpool, although the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and their forthcoming opponents all have a game in hand on Conte’s side, making it a great opportunity to extend their lead over them.

Having failed to beat Liverpool in any of their last 10 meetings in all competitions, however, there may be a psychological hurdle for them to overcome when the Reds arrive in North London.

Indeed, while Liverpool have massively struggled for consistency this season, their 2-0 win against Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday was further evidence that they can still mix it with any team on their day.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are the only team to have beaten Manchester City, Newcastle and the Italian league leaders so far this season, yet they have fallen to successive Premier League defeats to Nottingham Forest and Leeds United in recent weeks.

Their 2-1 defeat at home to the Lilywhites last weekend was the first time they had lost in front of a full capacity crowd at Anfield in the Premier League since April 2017, with Virgil van Dijk’s proud unbeaten record on his home turf coming to an end through Crysencio Summerville’s dramatic 89th-minute winner.

While Liverpool’s performances have been patchy to say the least throughout the course of the season, Klopp’s side are consistently creating chances, with Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino both guilty of missing presentable chances with the scoreline level against Leeds, who admittedly benefitted from having an inspired Illan Meslier between the posts.

The German will be demanding more ruthlessness from his attacking players at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, as they surely can not afford to fall 13 points behind the top three teams in the table, which would be the case should they succumb to a third consecutive league loss.

Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Arthur, Naby Keita and Joel Matip remain sidelined with long-term injuries.

Tottenham Hotspur possible XI: Lloris, Dier, Lenglet, Davies, Emerson, Bissouma, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Perisic, Moura, Kane.

Liverpool possible XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Salah, Firmino, Nunez.





