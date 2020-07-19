Tottenham vs. Leicester City

Venue: Tottenham Stadium

Kick off: 4PM

Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City will both be looking to keep their European aspirations alive when they lock horns in the penultimate round of Premier League fixtures this afternoon.

Leicester still occupy the fourth and final Champions League spot despite a poor run of form, while Spurs are one point adrift of sixth-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers in the race for Europa League qualification.

Tottenham’s dramatic derby win over Arsenal gave Jose Mourinho’s men the confidence and incentive to kick on for the remainder of the campaign, and Spurs built on that win with a comfortable 3-1 triumph over Newcastle United in midweek.

Harry Kane bagged a brace to take his Premier League tally to 15 for the season, and Spurs’ current seventh-placed standing may be good enough for a route into the Europa League by the end of the campaign.

Mourinho’s men would have certainly been expected to be in contention for the top four at the start of the season, however, and there is no denying the fact that it has been a troublesome campaign for the Lilywhites following the elation at reaching the Champions League final last season.

Sixth spot, currently occupied by Wolves, would guarantee European football for next term and Spurs sit just one point behind the West Midlands outfit at this stage, so Mourinho’s men will be desperate for Crystal Palace to pick up a result against Wolves before Spurs themselves take on Palace on the final day.

As previously mentioned, seventh may suffice for European qualification depending on the outcome of the FA Cup. Arsenal are the only team outside of the top six left in the competition, and the Gunners could seek revenge on their rivals and nab the final Europa League place should they get past Manchester City in the semis and triumph in the final.

Meanwhile, Leicester’s top four standing is in serious peril after an underwhelming set of results, but the Foxes are still in the top four before the penultimate round of matches.

However, Manchester United are well-poised to usurp the Foxes and only sit outside the Champions League places on goal difference, meaning that the final-day clash between Leicester and United promises to be a pivotal encounter between two sides vying for a return to Europe’s elite competition.

The goal for Leicester is simple – Brendan Rodgers’s men simply have to win their final two fixtures in order to bring Champions League football back to the King Power Stadium, and the Foxes will head into the clash with Spurs following a crucial 2-0 win over Sheffield United on Thursday.

Ayoze Perez and Demarai Gray both struck to further Leicester’s European ambitions while denting Sheffield United’s at the same time, and while the Foxes are extremely unlikely to finish lower than fifth with two games remaining, Rodgers has issued a rallying cry to his players as the fight for the final Champions League spot reaches a dramatic climax.

On a personal level, Jamie Vardy is in a strong position to collect the Golden Boot as he sits on 23 goals for the season – three more than Danny Ings and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – and Vardy was unlucky not to make it 24 when his thunderous effort cannoned off the post in the victory over Sheffield United.

Spurs possible XI: Lloris, Tanganga, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies, Winks, Sissoko, Lo Celso, Lucas, Kane, Son.

Leicester possible XI: Schmeichel, Bennett, Evans, Morgan, Justin, Ndidi, Tielemans, Thomas, Gray, Vardy, Perez.