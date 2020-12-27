Wolves vs. Tottenham

Venue: Molineux

Kick off: 8:15PM

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to bounce back from successive Premier League defeats when they continue their 2020-21 campaign away to Wolverhampton Wanderers tonight.

Spurs have lost their last two in the league to Liverpool and Leicester City, which has seen them drop down into eighth position in the table, while Wolves currently occupy 11th position.

Consistency has been a real problem for Wolves this season, with the team winning six but also losing six of their 14 matches, and a total of 20 points from 14 matches has left them in 11th spot in the table.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have actually lost three of their last four in the Premier League, including a disappointing 2-1 defeat away to Burnley on Monday night.

Wolves did beat Chelsea 2-1 in their last game at Molineux, though, and are certainly capable of overcoming the best sides in the division despite struggling to perform on a week-to-week basis.

The 2017-18 Championship winners, who finished seventh in the top flight last season, will have had Europa League ambitions again this term, but it remains to be seen whether they are capable of holding down a spot high up the table in the coming months.

Wolves will follow this match with a trip to an in-form Manchester United on December 29 and could find themselves slipping further down the division if they suffer two disappointing results.

Tottenham, meanwhile, managed to book their spot in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup on Wednesday night courtesy of a 3-1 victory away to Championship side Stoke City.

Spurs were mentioned as possible title contenders earlier this season, but they are without a win in their last three league matches, drawing with Crystal Palace before losing to Liverpool and Leicester.

Jose Mourinho’s side have slipped down into sixth position in the table, six points behind leaders Liverpool, although a win against Wolves would set them up nicely leading into back-to-back home games with Fulham and Leeds United on December 30 and January 2 respectively.

Wolves have actually won two of the last three Premier League meetings between the two sides, but Spurs have been victorious on each of their last three visits to Molineux.

Tottenham’s away form this season has been strong, meanwhile, winning four of their seven matches, suffering just one defeat in the process, and the capital outfit will be eyeing their eighth league win of the season on Sunday.

Wolves possible XI: Patricio, Boly, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Moutinho, Neves, Ait-Nouri, Podence, Silva, Neto.

Tottenham possible XI: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon, Sissoko, Hojbjerg, Bergwijn, Ndombele, Son, Kane.