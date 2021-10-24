EPL: Spurs face Hammers test in London derby

West Ham vs. Tottenham

Venue: London Stadium

Kick off: 2PM

West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur head into today’s London derby with just one point separating the clubs in the Premier League standings.

Despite indifferent starts, the teams sit in seventh and fifth place respectively, one victory away from potentially moving into the top four.

While West Ham have performed at a consistently-high level for over 12 months, some of their supporters will still feel in dreamland given the vast improvements made under David Moyes.

Nevertheless, the Hammers head into their latest London derby on a steeper upward trajectory than the likes of Arsenal and their next opponents, and there is widespread belief that there is still more to come.

West Ham have, so far, made light work of their opponents in the Europa League, extending their run to three successive victories in seeing off Genk on Thursday night.

However, it is away wins such as the one at Everton last weekend which highlight their resoluteness, Moyes’s men now having 10 points from four away fixtures.

Although the home defeats against Brentford and Manchester United were hugely frustrating, Moyes will recognise that his side are close to breaking into the Premier League’s elite if they can see off one of their fierce rivals on Sunday.

From Nuno Espirito Santo’s perspective, he will be in two minds whether this fixture has come at the right time given the backlash after the Vitesse game.

Nuno, with some justification, rested the 11 players which edged out Newcastle United last weekend, but a second-string side were not at the races as they succumbed to a 1-0 reverse.

With Spurs still sitting in fifth position in the table with 15 points from eight games, there is potential for any criticism to subside with a win at the London Stadium.

That said, a fourth league defeat in nine would inevitably see Nuno come under further fire from the stands ahead of next weekend’s home clash with Manchester United.

On a positive note, Harry Kane finally netted his first Premier League goal of the season at St James’ Park, ending a six-game wait in the process.

West Ham United possible XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals, Antonio.

Tottenham possible XI: Lloris, Emerson, Romero, Dier, Reguilon, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Moura, Ndombele, Son, Kane.