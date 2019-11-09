Tottenham vs. Sheffield United

Venue: Tottenham Stadium

Kick off: 4PM

Tottenham Hotspur find themselves sitting 11th in the table after 11 games and in desperate need of a Premier League win against Sheffield United.

Conversely, the newly-promoted Blades are up into sixth in the league after a four-game unbeaten run in which they have conceded just once.

Tottenham are in the bottom half of the league standings after a disappointing league run that has yielded no wins in four successive games, including two defeats.

Spurs did claim a first away win in any competition since the beginning of May last time out with a 4-0 victory over Red Star Belgrade.

However, the six games across all competitions before that yielded just one win and three defeats, including a 7-2 thrashing by Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

In fact, Mauricio Pochettino’s side last won a Premier League game in September, and have managed just three league wins all season, with a mere five victories from 16 games across all competitions.

Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United will hope they can take advantage of Spurs’ struggles, having made a fine start to life back in the top flight.

The Blades have lost just three league games all season and are currently on a four-game unbeaten run that has propelled them into sixth.

United also boast the joint-best defensive record in the league this term, shipping a mere eight goals so far.

However, with just 12 strikes to their name, they have the fourth-worst attack of any team outside the relegation zone.

Tottenham possible XI: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Rose, Sissoko, Ndombele, Lo Celso, Alli, Son, Kane.

Sheffield United possible XI: Henderson, Basham, Jagielka, O’Connell, Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens, McGoldrick, Mousset.