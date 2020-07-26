Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham

Venue: Selhurst Park

Kick off: 4PM

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to snatch sixth position from Wolverhampton Wanderers when they finish their 2019-20 Premier League campaign away to struggling Crystal Palace this afternoon.

Spurs are currently seventh in the table, one point behind sixth-placed Wolves, while Palace have slipped into 14th following a run of seven straight defeats.

Palace’s form since beating Bournemouth on June 20 has been incredibly disappointing, losing each of their last seven in the Premier League to go from top-half challengers to a side occupying 14th spot in the table.

The Eagles cannot finish lower than 14th regardless of what happens on Sunday, but they could take 13th away from Newcastle United depending on what occurs on the final weekend, with the Magpies taking on Liverpool.

Roy Hodgson’s side have lost each of their last three league games at Selhurst Park to Burnley, Chelsea and Manchester United, and it would be fair to say that their performance levels have seriously dipped since reaching 40 points, which will have disappointed their supporters.

It promises to be an interesting summer transfer window for the club as Hodgson has recently spoken of his desire to sign a new striker, with the London outfit once again struggling for goals, netting just 30 times in the league, which is the second worst record behind already-relegated Norwich City.

Spurs, on the other hand, will enter this weekend’s match in impressive form, having won each of their last three in the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho’s side lost at Sheffield United on July 2 but have won four and drawn one of their five matches since, including victories over Arsenal and Leicester City in two of their last three during a strong run of form.

There is no question that Mourinho will be keen to boost his squad this summer, but there have been plenty of positive signs in recent games, and a spot in next season’s Europa League could be on the cards.

Spurs are guaranteed to finish at least seventh in the league, which would bring a Europa League place for the 2020-21 campaign providing that Chelsea win the FA Cup.

As mentioned, though, the capital side are only a point behind sixth-placed Wolves, who go to Chelsea on Sunday, and claiming sixth would be a success for Spurs considering their problems during the season.

Palace possible XI: Guaita, Ward, Dann, Kelly, Mitchell, Townsend, McArthur, Milivojevic, Schlupp, Zaha, Ayew.

Tottenham possible XI: Lloris, Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Davies, Lo Celso, Sissoko, Son, Alli, Lucas, Kane.