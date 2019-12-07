Heung-Min Son scored a goal-of-the-season contender as Tottenham hammered Burnley 5-0 on Saturday.

The Tottenham forward picked up the ball on the edge of his own box and skipped past a flurry of challenges as he surged to the other end of the field before coolly slotting home (32) the hosts’ third of the afternoon.

Spurs had already stunned their visitors with two quickfire goals – Harry Kane lashed in a stunner of his own with just four minutes on the clock before Lucas Moura (9) tucked in from close range- and hit the post through Moussa Sissoko.

Tottenham’s midweek defeat at Manchester United had Jose Mourinho fielding questions about their defensive problems in the build-up to this clash but it was Burnley’s weaknesses at the back which were badly exposed inside the first 10 minutes on Saturday.

Sean Dyche’s men had been hammered 4-1 by Manchester City on Tuesday and were immediately undone by a fierce strike from Kane from 20 yards.

Moura doubled that advantage moments later, prodding home from barely a yard out from Dele Alli’s header after Son’s shot was saved by Burnley keeper Nick Pope and looped up off Ben Mee.

Tottenham looked as though they might score with every attack during a superb opening 20 minutes, with Sissoko hitting the post after good work from Son and Alli denied by a stunning last-ditch tackle from James Tarkowski.

Then, just as Burnley were beginning to find a foothold and enjoying a good chance of their own when Brady’s header somehow hit the woodwork twice and stayed out, Son produced a moment of magic.