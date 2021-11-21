EPL: Spurs battle tricky Leeds United at Tottenham Stadium

Tottenham vs. Leeds United

Venue: Tottenham Stadium

Kick off: 5:30PM

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to win in the Premier League for the first time since the middle of October when they welcome Leeds United to North London this afternoon.

Spurs drew 0-0 with Everton in Antonio Conte’s first league match in charge before the international break, while Leeds also picked up a point in a 1-1 draw with Leicester City last time out.

Conte’s first league game in the Spurs dugout was at Goodison Park on November 7, and it was a relatively solid start for the Italian, with the capital club claiming a point in a goalless draw with Everton.

It is now three league games without a victory for Tottenham, though, having lost their last two matches under Nuno Espirito Santo – away to West Ham United and at home to Manchester United.

A record of five wins, one draw and five defeats this season has seen Spurs collect 16 points to sit ninth in the table, but they are only one point behind sixth-placed Man United and certainly have a run of winnable games ahead.

Indeed, Tottenham will face Burnley, Brentford and Norwich City in their next three ahead of a difficult trip to Brighton & Hove Albion on December 12, while they will then take on Leicester and Liverpool before returning to action on Boxing Day at home to Crystal Palace.

Conte has a huge job on his hands to revitalise the North London giants, but a victory over Leeds today would be a strong step in the right direction for the Italian, who knows what it takes to build a winning team.

Leeds, meanwhile, have found it difficult to really get going in the opening months of the 2021-22 campaign, with a total of 11 points from 11 matches leaving them down in 15th position in the table.

The Whites have only managed to win two league games this term, which is the fourth-worst record in the division behind Newcastle United, Burnley and Norwich.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have only lost one of their last five matches in England’s top flight, though, and will bring a three-game unbeaten run into this contest, drawing with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester, in addition to beating Norwich, since a 1-0 loss at Southampton on October 16.

Leeds recorded a 3-1 win over Spurs when the two teams last locked horns back in May, but the Whites have lost on each of their last four Premier League trips to Tottenham and have not beaten the capital giants away from home in England’s top flight since February 2001.

Today’s clash will actually see two of the lowest scorers in the Premier League lock horns, with Bielsa’s side netting just 11 times this term, while Tottenham have managed just nine, which is the second-worst record in the division behind basement side Norwich.

Tottenham possible XI: Lloris, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Emerson, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Reguilon, Son, Kane, Lucas.

Leeds United possible XI: Meslier, Dallas, Llorente, Cooper, Firpo, Phillips, Forshaw, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison, James.