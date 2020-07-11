Sheffield Utd vs. Chelsea

Venue: Bramall Lane

Kick off: 5:30PM

Chelsea travel to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United knowing that a sixth win in seven Premier League games will edge them a step closer to qualification for the Champions League.

However, the Blades welcome the Blues to Yorkshire having put together a three-match unbeaten streak, leaving the club just one point adrift of sixth-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers.

After the resumption of the Premier League, Sheffield United looked like being one of the clubs who were struggling to adapt to the different surroundings, perhaps understandably having lost all momentum due to the enforced break.

However, the Blades have been excellent over the past week, with home victories over Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers coming either side of a draw away at Burnley.

With all three of their last opponents acting as rivals in the race for the Europa League, each result has been recorded at the right time, leaving Chris Wilder’s team on the brink of moving into the top six.

Although squaring off against Champions-League chasing Chelsea represents another tough test, there will be no shortage of confidence after the manner of their last-gasp triumph over Wolves.

United outlasted a team which have made a habit of late flourishes, and it will naturally lead to Blues boss Frank Lampard having concerns about how his players will handle their upcoming contest.

Despite edging out Crystal Palace on Tuesday night, Chelsea struggled to close out the 3-2 win, relying on an outstanding late save from Kepa Arrizabalaga and an even better goal-saving tackle from Kurt Zouma.

While Lampard would have been impressed and relieved in equal measure, he has acknowledged that his team cannot afford to keep putting themselves in such situations, particularly after squandering so many opportunities at the other end of the pitch.

That has been a common theme throughout the season, although Lampard can only be delighted with how Willian and Christian Pulisic have performed since the resumption.

Willian has four goals and three assists to his name, while Pulisic has netted in games against Aston Villa, Manchester City and Palace respectively.

Sheffield Utd possible XI: Henderson, Basham, Egan, O’Connell, Baldock, Berge, Norwood, Lundstram, Stevens, McGoldrick, Mousset.

Chelsea possible XI: Arrizabalaga, James, Zouma, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Barkley, Jorginho, Mount, Willian, Giroud, Pulisic.