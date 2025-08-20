EPL: Salah, Rogers win PFA Player of the Year Awards

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has won the Professional Footballers’ Association men’s player of the year award, with Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers named young player of the year.

Former England manager Sir Gareth Southgate is the 2025 recipient of the PFA merit award for his contributions to football and achievements with the national side.

Salah, 33, is the first player to win the accolade on three occasions after playing a key role in Liverpool’s title success last season.

The Egypt international was the Premier League’s top scorer in 2024-25 – registering 29 times and providing 18 assists.

Reds teammate Alexis Mac Allister, Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, Chelsea forward Cole Palmer and Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice were also on the shortlist.

Salah also won the 2024-25 Premier League player of the season award and was named the Football Writers’ Association (FWA) footballer of the year.

Rogers is the fifth Aston Villa representative to be named young player of the season, following in the footsteps of Andy Gray, Gary Shaw, Ashley Young and James Milner.

It is the seventh successive year that an English player has won the award.

