Liverpool continued their unbeaten start to the Premier League season with a hard-fought 2-0 win against bottom side Watford.

Mohamed Salah’s 38th-minute goal looked to be enough to settle the game before he added a second in the last minute of the game to confirm victory.

Sadio Mane saw an effort ruled out in the second half for offside.

Watford, under new manager Nigel Pearson for the first time, looked more organised than in recent weeks, in which they have only picked up one point from six games, and had several chances to score.

They remain six points from safety ahead of Southampton and Aston Villa’s games later on Saturday, while Liverpool extended their lead at the top to 11 points but Leicester can reduce it back to eight when they play Norwich.