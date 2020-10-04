Arsenal teenager Bukayo Saka celebrated his first England call-up by putting the Gunners on course for a 2-1 win against Sheffield United on Sunday.

Saka was included in Gareth Southgate’s squad this week for England’s forthcoming internationals against Wales, Belgium and Denmark.

The promising 19-year-old marked his maiden England involvement by giving Arsenal the lead with his first ever goal at the Emirates Stadium.

Nicolas Pepe came off the bench to add Arsenal’s second as Mikel Arteta’s team struck twice in the space of four minutes in the second half.

David McGoldrick got United’s first league goal of the season in the closing stages, but it was too late to trigger a dramatic fightback.

Arsenal were not at their best, but Arteta will be encouraged by the way they kept their focus and eventually found a way to secure their third Premier League win in four matches this season.

It was the kind of game that has tripped up Arsenal in recent years and the victory underlined their progress since Arteta took charge in December.

Mohamed Elneny and Aubameyang combined to tee up Hector Bellerin and his cross to the far post found Saka, who headed home from close-range.

Arteta had sent on Pepe just before the goal and the Ivory Coast winger made a rapid impact as he doubled the lead in the 64th minute.

Bellerin slipped a pass to Pepe down the right flank and with the Blades defence backing off, he advanced to the edge of the area before guiding a composed low shot past Ramsdale at the climax of a flowing 19-pass move.

McGoldrick set up a nervous finale for Arsenal when he curled home from the edge of the area in the 83rd minute, but Arteta’s men held on.