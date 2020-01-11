Southampton banished the memory of their 9-0 defeat to Leicester back in October and moved six points clear of the relegation zone with a well-deserved 2-1 victory at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester midfielder Dennis Praet opened the scoring in the 14th minute but Stuart Armstrong’s deflected effort ensured Southampton, who hit the crossbar twice late in the first half through Danny Ings, went in at the break level.

Saints thought they’d been awarded a penalty when Shane Long went down in the area in the 64th minute, but VAR determined that the Irishman was offside before he broke into the box.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side were not to be denied though, and they eventually took the lead in the 81st minute as Ings finished past Kasper Schmeichel to continue his fine run in front of goal.

With time ticking away, Jonny Evans appeared to grab a late leveller to seemingly deny Saints their revenge, but a VAR check determined Evans was offside as Southampton held on for what could prove to be a crucial victory.