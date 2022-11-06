EPL: Saints ambush Newcastle

Southampton vs. Newcastle United

Venue: St. Mary’s Stadium

Kick off: 2PM

Newcastle United will be bidding to make it four Premier League victories in a row when they travel to St Mary’s this afternoon to take on Southampton.

The Magpies have made a brilliant start to the 2022-23 campaign, picking up 24 points from their opening 13 matches to occupy fourth position in the table, while Southampton sit down in 17th position, only one point above the relegation zone heading into the next set of fixtures.

Southampton have been a Premier League side since 2012, finishing eighth, seventh, sixth and eighth in four straight campaigns between 2014 and 2017, but they have found it difficult in recent years.

Indeed, the Saints have been 15th in their last two campaigns, and the early indications are that Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side could be involved in a relegation battle this term, having picked up just 12 points from their opening 13 matches of the campaign to sit down in 17th position.

Southampton have a record of three wins, three draws and seven defeats in the league this term, and they will enter this match off the back of a 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend.

The Saints have only lost one of their last four in England’s top flight, though, which has included draws with West Ham United and Arsenal, and they will be determined to enter the break for the World Cup on a positive note, with the team preparing for league games against Newcastle and Liverpool, in addition to a home EFL Cup fixture with Sheffield Wednesday.

Southampton have only beaten Newcastle once in the Premier League since April 2016, though, and they suffered a 2-1 loss to the Magpies in the corresponding match at St Mary’s last term.

The future is certainly looking bright for Newcastle, with their recent takeover making them one of the richest clubs in world football, and they have ambitions to win the biggest prizes in the years to come.

Not too many would have expected Eddie Howe’s side to be challengers for a Champions League spot this term, but it has been a brilliant start to the season for the club, who have won six, drawn six and lost one of their 13 league games to collect 24 points, which has left them in fourth spot.

The Magpies are one point ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United and two behind third-placed Tottenham Hotspur, while they have won their last three in the league against Everton, Tottenham and Aston Villa.

Callum Wilson scored twice in a 4-0 win over Villa last weekend, and Newcastle will face Southampton and Chelsea in the league ahead of the winter break, in addition to Palace in the EFL Cup.

Howe’s side will enter this match full of confidence, having taken seven points from their last three away matches against Fulham, Man United and Tottenham, and another victory here would strengthen suggestions that they are capable of launching a serious top-four challenge this term.

Southampton possible XI: Bazunu, Bella-Kotchap, Caleta-Car, Salisu, Elyounoussi, Ward-Prowse, Maitland-Niles, Diallo, Perraud, Adams, Aribo.

Newcastle United possible XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, S Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock, Almiron, C Wilson, J Murphy.





