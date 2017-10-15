EPL: Rooney rescues Everton

Wayne Rooney netted a late penalty as Everton came from one goal behind to draw 1-1 with Brighton & Hove Albion in Sunday’s Premier League clash at the Falmer Stadium.

Anthony Knockaert’s strike eight minutes from time looked to be securing all three points for the hosts, but Rooney’s 90th-minute spot kick ensured that the Toffees would leave with a share of the spoils.

Brighton had a penalty shout on the 30-minute mark when Michael Keane appeared to block Dunk’s close-range effort with his arm, but the referee was not interested, much to the frustration of the home supporters.

Gueye sent one just wide of Ryan’s post 10 minutes before the break, but that was just about it in terms of opportunities in the latter stages of the first half, with the two teams heading down the tunnel at 0-0.

It was Brighton that made the breakthrough in the 82nd minute when Knockaert smashed the ball through the legs of Jordan Pickford after Everton had failed to clear their lines following a couple of blocked attempts.

Brown almost doubled Brighton’s lead with a powerful strike in the 87th minute, but Everton goalkeeper Pickford was on hand to make a smart save.

Everton were handed the chance to level from the penalty spot in the 90th minute, however, when Brighton captain Bruno caught Calvert-Lewin with an elbow inside the box.

It was Rooney that stepped forward for the Toffees, and the former England captain found the bottom corner as Everton secured a share of the spoils at the Falmer Stadium.