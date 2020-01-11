Richarlison scored a stunning solo goal as Everton returned to winning ways by beating Brighton 1-0 at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The Toffees dominated the match but withstood a nervous finish with Seagulls striker Glenn Murray nearly equalising twice within the final 10 minutes, forcing an excellent save out of goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin saw a goal ruled out by VAR while Leandro Trossard hit the bar as both sides spurned good chances, but it was Carlo Ancelotti’s men who deservedly left Goodison with all three points.

Everton and Brighton remain 11th and 14th in the Premier League respectively, with the Toffees just five points behind fifth-placed Manchester United.