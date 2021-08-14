EPL returnee face Villa test

Watford vs. Aston Villa

Venue: Vicarage Road

Kick off: 3PM

A challenging assignment awaits Watford during their first game back in the Premier League, with Dean Smith’s new-look Aston Villa side paying a visit to Vicarage Road this afternoon.

The Hornets’ haul of 91 points saw them achieve automatic promotion back to the big time, whereas Villa ultimately fell short in their pursuit of European football.

Xisco Munoz could hardly have envisaged the dream start to life he has enjoyed in the Vicarage Road dugout, with his opening game – a Boxing Day success over eventual winners Norwich City – setting his side up for a magical six months in the Championship.

There were a few blips along the way – namely defeats to Luton Town and Brentford, as well as dropping two points at Middlesbrough – but Xisco steered Watford back into the top flight at the first time of asking following their devastating relegation in the 2019-20 season.

An array of talented players in Imran Louza, Joshua King, Emmanuel Dennis and Juraj Kucka have arrived at Vicarage Road as Watford bid to become an established Premier League outfit, but recent pre-season results have not led to a greater sense of optimism.

The Hornets saw off Millwall, Doncaster Rovers and Colchester United twice in pre-season but fell to defeat against three Premier League outfits in Crystal Palace, Arsenal and Brentford, as well as being held to a goalless draw by West Bromwich Albion.

However, as the Premier League prepares to open its doors to capacity crowds once more, Watford will aim to build on a stellar run of form which saw them win each of their last nine home games in last season’s Championship, scoring 22 goals and conceding a mere two in that hot streak.

As ambitious as Aston Villa’s owners are, the signings of Emiliano Buendia, Danny Ings and Leon Bailey hinted that the club were preparing for the inevitable departure of Jack Grealish, who now holds the accolade of being the most expensive British player in history.

Explained in great detail by Aston Villa CEO Christian Purslow on social media, Manchester City triggered the £100m release clause in Grealish’s contract – one which he only signed last year – but Villa’s swift movements in the transfer market have demonstrated their desire to push for Europe without their now-departed talisman.

Grealish’s absence through injury was heavily felt for an Aston Villa side seeking a top-seven finish last season, as a dismal record of four wins from their last 14 games saw them languish to an 11th-placed finish after they were hovering around the European places at Christmas time.

The Villans have not faced any true tests of their mettle in pre-season – although a 2-0 defeat to Stoke City did raise some question marks – as Walsall, Crewe Alexandra, Bristol City and Italian outfit Salernitana all succumbed to defeats against Smith’s men, with new arrival Ings netting against the latter.

Watford and Villa have never met on the opening day of the season before, and the last two meetings at Vicarage Road have seen the Hornets run out 3-2 and 3-0 winners, although Villa won 2-1 in the most recent encounter back in January 2020.

Watford possible XI: Bachmann, Femenia, Troost-Ekong, Cathcart, Rose, Etebo, Cleverley, Louza, Sarr, Hernandez, Dennis.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, McGinn, Nakamba, Buendia, J. Ramsey, Bailey, Ings.