Man U vs. Burnley

Venue: Old Trafford

Kick off: 4PM

Manchester United could take another major stride towards securing Champions League football next season when they host Burnley at Old Trafford this afternoon.

The Red Devils are 14 places and 30 points better off than their visitors in the Premier League table, but have found the Clarets an unlikely bogey team on home turf in recent years.

On first glance, a home tie against a Burnley side not quite clear of danger but with a comfortable cushion over the relegation zone looks like a kind fixture for Man United as they bid to mathematically secure a top-four spot.

However, the Clarets won the corresponding fixture last season and are unbeaten in their last four Premier League visits to Old Trafford, drawing the other three.

Sean Dyche’s side find themselves in the unlikely position to become just the second team in Premier League history to avoid defeat in five consecutive away games against Man United, with Chelsea from 1994 to 1998 the only other team to have achieved that feat.

Indeed, the home side has failed to win any of the last nine meetings between these two clubs, and another win for Burnley would see them triumph in back-to-back away games against Man United for the first time since 1962.

The Red Devils have also not completed the league double over Burnley since 1975-76, so there is every reason for them to be wary of their visitors despite the gulf between the two sides in the table.

Even so, there is no doubt that the hosts will go into the game as firm favourites to come away with a fifth consecutive top-flight win – something they have not managed since winning their first six under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Solskjaer got one over on his predecessor Jose Mourinho in their last league outing as Man United beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-1, further solidifying their place in the top four heading into the closing weeks of the season.

The ensuing war of words between Solskjaer and Mourinho – which was continued by Paul Pogba’s scathing criticism of his former manager in the week – may have stolen many of the headlines since, but Solskjaer can be content to let his side’s form on the pitch do most of the talking.

Victory today would lift Man United 12 points clear of fifth place with only six games of their season remaining and, with Liverpool and Leicester City the only teams in the current top nine still to face this term, they would be confident of completing the job fairly comfortably from that position.

Even if there is a remarkable collapse in the final throes of the campaign, the Red Devils have another increasingly-promising route into the Champions League next season having booked a Europa League semi-final meeting with Roma courtesy of a 4-0 aggregate triumph over Granada.

Man United secured their progress with minimal fuss, winning both legs 2-0, but they have not made things quite as easy for themselves in the Premier League in general.

Last weekend’s win over Spurs was the ninth time they have come from behind to win in the top flight this term – only Newcastle in 2001-02 have produced more comeback wins in a season in the competition’s history – while it also took them up to 28 points rescued from losing positions – take those away and Man United would sit 14th, just two points above Burnley.

While Solskjaer will want to avoid falling behind so often, if it happens again this afternoon then they will be confident of turning it around once more, particularly as Burnley have thrown away leads in both of their last two matches.

The Clarets were two goals to the good against Southampton before collapsing to a 3-2 defeat, and then last weekend lost 2-1 at home to Newcastle United despite leading with just over half an hour remaining.

Those defeats make it just one win in eight Premier League games for Burnley, although four draws in that time have kept them at arm’s length of the relegation zone.

Burnley arrive at Old Trafford not only with a good record at the ground, but having also already won at the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Everton in the league this season.

Overall their away record this term has not been good – only two teams have picked up fewer points on the road – but they have alternated between wins and defeats in away games since the turn of the year and, if that pattern continues this afternoon, then they would claim another famous triumph at Old Trafford.

Man U possible XI: Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Rashford, Fernandes, Pogba, Cavani.

Burnley possible XI: Peacock-Farrell, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil, Wood, Vydra.