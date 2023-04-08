EPL: Relegation threatened Saints face City’s acid test

Southampton vs. Man City

Venue: St. Mary’s

Kick off:5:30PM

Seeking to remain in touch with Premier League leaders Arsenal, reigning champions Manchester City travel to St Mary’s to face basement club Southampton this evening.

While the Citizens have picked up 10 points from their last four top-flight away games, the Saints have accumulated the same number of points across their 14 home matches this season – the fewest of any team in the division.

After rescuing a point in a 3-3 draw at home to Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton came away from the London Stadium empty handed last weekend as they lost 1-0 against relegation rivals West Ham United.

Nayef Aguerd’s first-half header proved to be the winning goal that condemned the Saints to their 18th Premier League defeat of the season, leaving them rooted to the foot of the table and four points adrift of safety.

Since taking the reins on a permanent basis, Ruben Selles has only won one of his six top-flight matches in charge of Southampton – a 1-0 home win over 19th-placed Leicester City last month – and they have failed to score in three of their last four games under his tutelage.

Indeed, the Saints have struggled to pose a regular threat in the final third and they are currently the joint-lowest scorers in the Premier League, finding the net just 23 times in 29 games along with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton.

However, Southampton managed to score twice in their last meeting with Man City, with Sekou Mara and Moussa Djenepo both on target in a 2-0 EFL Cup quarter-final victory at St Mary’s in January.

Southampton have only won one of their last 13 Premier League meetings with Man City, but Selles will hope that his side can replicate their resilient EFL Cup showing that frustrated the Citizens earlier this year as they bid to climb to safety.

Man City extended their winning run across all competitions to seven matches when they put an out-of-sorts Liverpool outfit to the sword with a deserved 4-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium last weekend.

Julian Alvarez cancelled out Mohamed Salah’s opener, before Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and man-of-the-match Jack Grealish capped off what was described by Pep Guardiola as “one of the best” performances in his seven years as manager at the club.

Guardiola’s 100th Premier League home win momentarily saw the Citizens move to within five points of leaders Arsenal, but the gap to the summit increased to eight just a few hours later after the Gunners beat Leeds United. City could reduce the gap to five once more with a win over Southampton before Mikel Arteta’s men travel to Anfield to face Liverpool tomorrow (Sunday).

City, who beat Southampton 4-0 at the Etihad in October, head into today’s encounter having won each of their last 10 Premier League games against teams starting the day at the bottom of the table, a run dating back to March 2016, while they have not conceded in any of their last 14 fixtures against a basement club.

The Citizens can ill-afford to take Southampton lightly, though, having failed to win two of their last three visits to St Mary’s including a 1-1 draw in the Premier League last season.

Guardiola and co will be keen to build their momentum by securing maximum points on the South coast before turning their attention to next week’s mouth-watering Champions League quarter-final tie with Bayern Munich.

Southampton possible XI: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Caleta-Car, Perraud, S. Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Elyounoussi, Walcott, Sulemana.

Man City possible XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Dias, Ake, De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan, Bernardo, Haaland, Grealish.