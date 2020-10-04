Aston Villa vs. Liverpool

Venue: Villa Park

Kick off: 7:15PM

Just four teams head into gameweek four with perfect Premier League records still intact, and at least one of those will be lost when Aston Villa host champions Liverpool at Villa Park.

Dean Smith’s side have won two from two so far, while Liverpool have won their opening three outings of their first title defence for 30 years.

One of these teams is on the longest current unbeaten run in the Premier League – and it is not Liverpool.

Including their great escape at the end of last season, Aston Villa have now gone six top-flight matches without defeat and have won four of those – the same number of games they had won in their previous 25.

That form, in addition to some eye-catching summer transfer business, has raised optimism of more than just a relegation scrap for Villa this term.

Smith’s men are the only team yet to concede this season after keeping clean sheets against Sheffield United and Fulham so far, the latter victory seeing them capitalise on some embarrassing defending to run out 3-0 winners at Craven Cottage.

Prior to the season, that was a match which had been tipped as an early relegation battle so to win it so comfortably only underlines the belief that Villa can now start to look up the table with more confidence.

Needless to say, Liverpool will pose a much tougher test than Sheffield United and Fulham – the league’s bottom two heading into the weekend – and Villa have not won at home against the reigning Premier League champions in their last 18 such matches stretching back to 1998 against Arsenal.

However, they have plenty of reasons to be confident and victory over the champions would see them record three consecutive Premier League wins for the first time since April 2010.

Not since 1962-63 have the Villans won their first three games of a top-flight season, and you have to go back 120 years for the one and only time they have started a season with three successive clean sheets.

The odds are firmly against them achieving any of those feats this weekend, particularly after their home defeat to Stoke City in the EFL Cup on Thursday night, but Liverpool are also coming into this match off the back of an EFL Cup exit.

A rare goalless draw between them and Arsenal took the tie to penalties at Anfield, but misses from Divock Origi and Harry Wilson allowed the Gunners to progress to the quarter-finals as Liverpool’s lack of success in domestic cup competitions under Jurgen Klopp continued.

There can be no complaints about their success elsewhere under the German, though, and since their madcap, helter-skelter 4-3 win over Leeds United on the opening day Liverpool have been in imperious, imposing and ominous form in the league.

The Reds were dominant in victories over both Chelsea and Arsenal to stand alongside Leicester City and Merseyside rivals Everton as the only teams with maximum points from three games so far.

Another win this weekend would see them become the first team in top-flight history to win each of their opening four league games in three consecutive seasons and, while Klopp has made abundantly clear that he does not care for such records, that one would suggest that they will be every bit the force this year as they have been in the last two.

That is worrying for the rest of the league considering the ease with which they sauntered to the title last season, and one of their fondest memories from that unforgettable campaign came on their last visit to Villa Park.

The hosts led until the 87th minute in that game, but Andrew Robertson’s equaliser was followed up by a stoppage-time Sadio Mane winner which sealed a key victory in their title triumph and served as a shining example of the type of win which would be the bedrock of their success.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, McGinn, Luiz, Hourihane, Barkley, Watkins, Grealish.

Liverpool possible XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Jota.