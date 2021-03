Kelechi Iheanacho and Daniel Amartey inspired Leicester’s second-half fightback to beat Brighton 2-1 at the Amex Stadium.

Adam Lallana restored to Graham Potter’s XI, opened the scoring for the hosts, but they were pegged back after the break when Iheanacho applied a delightful finish to Youri Tielemans’ perfect pass.

With the game heading towards a draw, Leicester snatched the points when Amartey headed home a winner after keeper Robert Sanchez failed to claim a corner.